Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Short Interest Update

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

OCPNY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,062. Olympus has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

