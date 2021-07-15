One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. One Stop Systems posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Noble Financial raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

NASDAQ OSS opened at $5.29 on Monday. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $97.92 million, a P/E ratio of 88.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 37.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 93.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 20,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

