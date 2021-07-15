Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Short Interest Update

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the June 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Optiva from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of RKNEF remained flat at $$21.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37. Optiva has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $43.01.

Optiva Inc provides cloud-native revenue management software to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company's monetization products enable real-time billing, charging, policy management, and user experience.

