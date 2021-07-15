Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Issues Earnings Results

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 572.31%.

ORMP stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $15.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Aegis lifted their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.