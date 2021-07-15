Orange (EPA:ORA) PT Set at €12.50 by Jefferies Financial Group

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been assigned a €12.50 ($14.71) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Orange in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Orange in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orange currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €12.62 ($14.85).

Shares of EPA ORA opened at €9.59 ($11.29) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.15. Orange has a 12 month low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 12 month high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

