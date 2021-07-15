Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Orange in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orange’s FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Orange currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Orange has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $13.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a yield of 8.47%. This is an increase from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Orange’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Orange by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 198,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 119,914 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 241,302 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the 1st quarter worth about $928,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 613,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 21,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

