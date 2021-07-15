Orbitcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 14th. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $787,583.48 and $7.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000748 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,729.65 or 1.00143021 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00035542 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.62 or 0.01256363 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.41 or 0.00347001 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.00 or 0.00370225 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004986 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009109 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.