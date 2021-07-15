OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $2.83. OrganiGram shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 230,202 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 315.91%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OGI shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 265,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 31.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 50.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 2,833.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $788.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.86.

OrganiGram Company Profile (NASDAQ:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

