Orient Walt (HTDF) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $423,933.00

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0614 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges. Orient Walt has a market cap of $5.71 million and approximately $423,933.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00041494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00116711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00148645 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,560.46 or 0.99538645 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.40 or 0.00991584 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

