OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,184 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.13% of OrthoPediatrics worth $10,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KIDS. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

KIDS stock opened at $59.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 0.68. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $68.00.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 50.38%. The firm had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $296,241.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.49 per share, with a total value of $86,235.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,155. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,209 shares of company stock worth $760,263 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS).

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.