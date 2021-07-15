Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oscar Health Inc. is a digital health-insurance company. Oscar Health Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OSCR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Shares of OSCR opened at $18.81 on Thursday. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $369.39 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,801,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,376,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,554,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,032,000. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

