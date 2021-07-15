Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$22.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OR. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.65.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

TSE OR opened at C$17.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.12. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$12.39 and a twelve month high of C$18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$66.92 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$103,569.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$208,343.57.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.