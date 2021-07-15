Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Endurant Capital Management LP

Endurant Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,372 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Owens & Minor worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Owens & Minor news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 6,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $208,976.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,998.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,511 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,795. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.70.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44%.

OMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

