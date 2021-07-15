Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

NASDAQ:OYST opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92. Oyster Point Pharma has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $427.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of -0.30.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.18. Equities analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OYST. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 709.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 581,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 509,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 738,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 233,797 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 371,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 191,765 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 402,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 51,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 48,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

