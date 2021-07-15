Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “
NASDAQ:OYST opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92. Oyster Point Pharma has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $427.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of -0.30.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OYST. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 709.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 581,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 509,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 738,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 233,797 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 371,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 191,765 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 402,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 51,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 48,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.
Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
