PAC Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $177,243.00 (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $94.25 million and approximately $177,243.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001940 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000195 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000312 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008712 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001678 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,114,358,726 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.