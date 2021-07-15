Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) Trading Down 0.2%

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.07 and last traded at $22.07. 5,880 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.11.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF stock. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 80,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.