Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $386.30 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of -84.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $362.73.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, COO John Strosahl sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $48,217.00. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,846 shares of company stock worth $16,217,772. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.58.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.