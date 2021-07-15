Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Price Reaches $17.93

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 14th. In the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Pancake Bunny has a market capitalization of $9.15 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be bought for $17.93 or 0.00055002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00050584 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.90 or 0.00846517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005441 BTC.

About Pancake Bunny

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

