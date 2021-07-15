Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc Sells 146,227 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 146,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $564,436.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 59,844 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $238,179.12.

On Friday, June 25th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 44,098 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $164,926.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 41,866 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $156,160.18.

On Friday, June 11th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 72,411 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $272,989.47.

On Monday, April 26th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 997,392 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $2,363,819.04.

NASDAQ PFMT opened at $4.22 on Thursday. Performant Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.16 million, a PE ratio of -42.20 and a beta of -0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.29.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Performant Financial by 471.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Performant Financial by 59.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 104,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

