Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CEO Sells $1,596,500.00 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.65, for a total transaction of $1,596,500.00.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $188.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 172.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.38. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $124.75 and a one year high of $218.34.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCTY. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.63.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.