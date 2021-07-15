Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CEO Sells $1,596,500.00 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.65, for a total transaction of $1,596,500.00.
Shares of PCTY stock opened at $188.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 172.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.38. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $124.75 and a one year high of $218.34.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCTY. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.63.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.
