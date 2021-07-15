PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Lowered to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PBF. Barclays lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PBF Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.58.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Shares of PBF opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in PBF Energy by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 122,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 494.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 257,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 214,389 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,424,000. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.