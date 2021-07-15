PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Cut to $12.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

PBF stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. PBF Energy has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PBF Energy by 43.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,737 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after buying an additional 520,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 301,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,424,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,587,000. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

