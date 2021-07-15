PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Short Interest Update

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decline of 83.9% from the June 15th total of 307,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCB. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ PCB opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $16.83. The company has a market cap of $254.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 55,049 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

