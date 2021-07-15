PDT Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,253,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,236,000 after buying an additional 173,595 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Elastic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,974,000 after acquiring an additional 119,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 16.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,305,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,333,000 after acquiring an additional 326,612 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 14.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,283,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,974,000 after purchasing an additional 290,617 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,552,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,646,000 after purchasing an additional 119,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,470,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,330,307.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,147 shares of company stock worth $3,217,675. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.75. 5,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,538. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of -97.88 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a 52-week low of $80.18 and a 52-week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Elastic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.52.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

