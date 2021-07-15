PDT Partners LLC Lowers Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,657 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.10% of National Vision worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EYE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,113,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in National Vision by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter.

Get National Vision alerts:

NASDAQ EYE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.83. The company had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.56. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $53.68.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at $18,415,709.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EYE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.