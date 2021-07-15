PDT Partners LLC Sells 7,366 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Manhattan Associates worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,012,000 after purchasing an additional 231,870 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,825,000 after buying an additional 18,241 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,872,000 after buying an additional 88,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,479,000 after acquiring an additional 250,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

In related news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $310,955.20. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.93. 58 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.53 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $149.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.14.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.