PDT Partners LLC Takes $4.26 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 80,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $1,091,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 195,392 shares of company stock worth $10,732,959 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $55.99. 91,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,575,882. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The company has a market capitalization of $241.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

