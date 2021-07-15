Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Down 6.3%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s share price fell 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $10.31. 186,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,460,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on BTU. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Peabody Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.68.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.25 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 67.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $80,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 162,404 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,907 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 404,623 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

