Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 158,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 90,576 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,172,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,975,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,701,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,994,000 after purchasing an additional 21,875 shares during the period.

NYSE:PEB traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $22.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,433. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

