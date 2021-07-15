Pendle Price Hits $0.42 (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pendle has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. Pendle has a market cap of $9.11 million and approximately $77,661.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00041319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00114292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00151400 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,924.53 or 1.00035485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.61 or 0.00995229 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,892,475 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

