Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

PEGRF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC cut shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

OTCMKTS:PEGRF opened at $16.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.56. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $25.29.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

