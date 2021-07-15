Pennon Group Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, July 23rd (OTCMKTS:PEGRY)

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, July 23rd. The 2-3 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of PEGRY stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,135. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.54. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $34.42.

PEGRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. cut shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

