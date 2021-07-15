Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Short Interest Down 86.7% in June

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the June 15th total of 187,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In related news, President Brian L. Knepp acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $25,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,312.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 3,930 shares of company stock worth $92,014 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 40,719 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. 27.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.