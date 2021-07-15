Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) EVP Sells $108,157.50 in Stock

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 1,265 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $108,157.50.

PAG stock opened at $78.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.40. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.89 and a 1-year high of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 26.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 56,275.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.