Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) EVP Sells $108,157.50 in Stock

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 1,265 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $108,157.50.
PAG stock opened at $78.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.40. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.89 and a 1-year high of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.
Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 56,275.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
