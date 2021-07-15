Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $78.99 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $42.89 and a 1 year high of $93.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

In related news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $108,157.50. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,679 shares of company stock worth $4,405,744. 44.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

