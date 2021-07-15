Penta (PNT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last week, Penta has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Penta coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Penta has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $10,957.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00050921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00015641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.89 or 0.00850257 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005394 BTC.

About Penta

Penta (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

