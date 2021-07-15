People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 266.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,849 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,222 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after buying an additional 3,370,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,515,000 after buying an additional 796,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,379,000 after buying an additional 415,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $53,646,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 29,332.7% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,941,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,555,000 after buying an additional 3,928,231 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBCT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

In other news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,349.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.