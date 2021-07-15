PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Shares of PEP opened at $154.54 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $155.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8,443.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

