Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Plans $6.49 Dividend

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 6.4916 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of PSMMY stock opened at $84.66 on Thursday. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $57.90 and a 12 month high of $95.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.75.

PSMMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Persimmon to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Simmons downgraded Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Persimmon to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

