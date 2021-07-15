Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Gap Up to $20.95

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.95, but opened at $21.40. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.2153 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLK. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter valued at $9,650,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter valued at $5,973,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter valued at $3,834,000. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 363,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 87,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter valued at $1,276,000. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile (NYSE:TLK)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

