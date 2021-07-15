Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 152.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $99.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

