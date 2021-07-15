Phoenixcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $863,346.39 and $4.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,327.76 or 0.99902702 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00034783 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.57 or 0.01299727 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.16 or 0.00351286 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.98 or 0.00376239 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004862 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,515,650 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

