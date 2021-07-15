Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 29,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 417,627 shares.The stock last traded at $12.75 and had previously closed at $12.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.15 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $485,388.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $723,639 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Photronics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Photronics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 20,831 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Photronics by 58.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Photronics by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 74,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

