Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells $1,775,500.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 27,167 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $2,018,236.43.

On Thursday, July 8th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,830,875.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $3,015,750.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $2,970,375.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $2,943,750.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $2,846,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,000.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $1,806,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $1,748,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00.

PINS traded up $2.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.83. The stock had a trading volume of 127,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,324,321. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.14. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,170.83 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 8.1% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 531,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,939,000 after acquiring an additional 39,995 shares in the last quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 648.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 60,439 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

