Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells $2,018,236.43 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 27,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $2,018,236.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Wednesday, July 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,775,500.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $2,830,875.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $3,015,750.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $2,970,375.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $2,943,750.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $2,846,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,000.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $1,806,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $1,748,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $1,588,500.00.

NYSE PINS traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.63. 69,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,324,321. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,170.83 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.14.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Pinterest by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 19.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 3.9% during the first quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.