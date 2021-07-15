Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PHD opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $12.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. This is an increase from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

