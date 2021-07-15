Piper Sandler Comments on Redwood Trust, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Redwood Trust in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 901,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 147,565 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $3,890,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,684 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 68,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

