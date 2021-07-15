Piper Sandler Weighs in on The Charles Schwab Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Shares of SCHW opened at $70.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,092,000 after purchasing an additional 952,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,268,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,181,000 after purchasing an additional 701,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $17,104,701.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at $23,507,037.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $581,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,525,007 shares of company stock worth $107,340,344. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

