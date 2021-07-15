Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 83.7% from the June 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of BPIRY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.63. 3,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,662. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59. Piraeus Financial has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

About Piraeus Financial

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA provides banking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. The company offers time, structured, deposit, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; mutual funds, treasury bonds, equities, exchange traded funds, dual currency deposits, treasury interest-bearing notes, asset management solutions, and gold sovereigns and gold bars; and car, home, civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, agricultural, civil liability, photovoltaic park, and corporate insurances.

