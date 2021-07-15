Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 83.7% from the June 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of BPIRY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.63. 3,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,662. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59. Piraeus Financial has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $26.57.
About Piraeus Financial
