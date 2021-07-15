PirateCash (PIRATE) Achieves Market Cap of $978,526.87

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0380 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $978,526.87 and approximately $2,104.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 33,795,170 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

